Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $266.79 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Storj has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $266.79 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,973,924 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.