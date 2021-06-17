Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $128.83. 15,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,261. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

