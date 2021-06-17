Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after buying an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $344.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

