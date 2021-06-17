Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 539,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 890,650 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 4,158,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65.

