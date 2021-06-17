Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.73 on Thursday, reaching $2,528.66. 41,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,537.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,369.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

