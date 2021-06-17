SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Barend Reijn Sells 15,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.04. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

