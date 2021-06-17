SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Barend Reijn Sells 15,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.
- On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.
NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.04. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
