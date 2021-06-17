Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

