Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $91.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

