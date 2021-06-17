Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 110,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,177,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $47.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

