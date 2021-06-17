Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 644,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

