suterusu (SUTER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308,775.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $308,775.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.