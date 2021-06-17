SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04).

TALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

TALS stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.