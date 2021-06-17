Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

