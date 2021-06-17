Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Photronics worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,029 shares of company stock valued at $622,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.