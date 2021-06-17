Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,255 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

