Swiss National Bank Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

