Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

CARS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $966.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

