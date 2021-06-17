Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

