Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWPRF stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service, assisted living, and retail and asset management business.

