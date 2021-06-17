Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.