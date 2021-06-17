Sylo Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $75,537.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

