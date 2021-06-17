Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $976.83 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $976.83 million and $2.62 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00143240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00178061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00938040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.69 or 1.00037972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,892,134,742 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,897,072 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

