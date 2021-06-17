T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

