T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

