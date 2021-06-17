Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $397,538.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

