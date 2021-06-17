Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

