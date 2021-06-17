Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Taoping stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taoping during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taoping during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

