Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.52. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

