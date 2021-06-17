Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

