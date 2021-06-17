Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $947.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

