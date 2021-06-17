TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.13% of TC Energy worth $1,440,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 89,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,146. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

