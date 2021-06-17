TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$77.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.44.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.16. 934,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,793. The firm has a market cap of C$63.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.26. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

