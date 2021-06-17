TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$37.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

