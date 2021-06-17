Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 999,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

