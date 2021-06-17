Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.78.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $254.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.