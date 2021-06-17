Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $843,454. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

