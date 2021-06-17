Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,530 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HUYA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HUYA by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

