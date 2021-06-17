Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,258 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.