Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.24. 61,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,274,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

