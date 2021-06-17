Teekay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

NYSE:TK opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.34. Teekay has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Teekay during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

