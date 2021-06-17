Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -28.10%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

