Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.74.

TELL stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 172,735 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

