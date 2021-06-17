TERA (TERA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $250,059.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. TERA has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $250,059.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

