Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $176,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.55 on Thursday, reaching $616.42. 670,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

