Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.78. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

