Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78. The company has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

