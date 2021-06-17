TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan Sells 2,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 5,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

