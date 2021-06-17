The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

