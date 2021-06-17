The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 125,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BK opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

