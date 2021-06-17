The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 39.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock opened at $995.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $519.17 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,136.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

